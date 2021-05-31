Man shot and killed at Ozarks waterfront bar was rap, hip hop and visual artist VNZA

A man shot and killed Saturday night at a busy waterfront bar at the Lake of the Ozarks has been identified as Vonza Watson, a 27-year-old aspiring musician and visual artist, according to multiple news reports.

Watson, who grew up in Michigan and Jefferson City, Missouri, had most recently been living in the Kansas City area, a friend said.

Tributes to Watson, who used the stage name VNZA, began appearing on social media Sunday. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office identified Watson as the victim .

Watson was shot in the chest shortly before 11 p.m. at Lazy Gators, a waterfront venue next to the popular Shady Gators bar and grill near Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Rapper and hip hop artist Vonza Watson, stage name VNZA, was the man shot and killed at a busy waterfront bar at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday. This is the cover of one of his mixtapes.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Investigators put out a plea to people who captured the killing on camera to submit those images to the sheriff’s office.

“We know for a fact there was probably 25 people with camera videos videoing this,” Sheriff Tony R. Helms told Springfield, Missouri TV station KR3. “I know you think that’s great but we think it’s even better if you can get that to us.”

According to a bio on his soundcloud.com account, Watson was originally from Detroit and described his music as a mix of hip hop and rap. It says he was inspired by Nipsey Hussle, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z.

Watson, whose Instagram handle was vonthevisualgod, also produced videos.