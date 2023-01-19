Man shot, killed on Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore Police say

A 37-year-old man died after being found shot in a vehicle in the Arlington neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore at about 4:35 p.m. Thursday, the police department said in a news release.

There, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. He was taken to Sinai Hospital and died of his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, and those with information are urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, or leave an anonymous tip on the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.