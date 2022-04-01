Man shot and killed in Parkway Village, police say

A man was shot and killed in Parkway Village Thursday night, Memphis police said.

MPD responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Wingood Circle just after 5 p.m.

That’s off S. Goodlett Street, north of Winchester Road.

Police said the man did not survive.

At 5:04 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 3456 Wingood Circle with a male shot. The victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. No suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 31, 2022

Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that can help the police, please call 901-528-CASH.

