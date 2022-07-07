Man shot and killed in Parkway Village, Memphis police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed in Parkway Village early Wednesday evening.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the 3900 block of Camelot Lane at 5:40 p.m.

They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

No suspect information was released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:


Recommended Stories