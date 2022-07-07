Man shot and killed in Parkway Village, Memphis police say
A man was shot and killed in Parkway Village early Wednesday evening.
Memphis Police said officers responded to the 3900 block of Camelot Lane at 5:40 p.m.
They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.
No suspect information was released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
