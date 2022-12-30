Man shot and killed in Paterson's 1st Ward, marking city's 22nd homicide of year

One person was shot and killed in Paterson's 1st Ward Thursday night, authorities said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said police responded to a report of shots fired at around 9:45 p.m. and found a male, who has not yet been identified, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of North Main and Arch streets, by the Paterson City Health Center, a federally qualified health center just north of the Passaic River.

Prosecutors said more information will be released when available.

Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed the shooting Friday morning, but did not comment beyond saying the incident is under investigation.

It is the city's 22nd homicide of the year, the first since a 34-year-old man was shot and killed on Harrison Street on Dec. 4.

Paterson has seen record homicides over the past few years, with 27 in 2020 and 29 in 2021.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Authorities investigating fatal shooting in city