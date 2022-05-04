Man shot and killed in Paterson's 4th Ward

PATERSON – A 25-year-old city man was fatally shot in Paterson’s 4th Ward on Tuesday night, the eighth person killed in the city this year.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said the shooting happened at about 9:17 p.m. near the corner of Fair and Auburn streets. Authorities identified the victim as Nasir Davis, who was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center at 9:45 pm.

The prosecutor’s office did not release additional details about the crime.

The case represents the first homicide since a high school student was shot on March 19 and died from his injuries 10 days later, according to statistics compiled by Paterson Press from press releases issued by the prosecutor's office.

Authorities have made arrests in connection with four of the previous seven homicides in 2022. The March 19 killing remains unsolved.

At this point in 2021, 10 people were killed in Paterson. Five of this year’s eight homicides happened in the 4th Ward.

Tuesday’s incident was Paterson’s 27th shooting in 2022, which represents a 27% reduction in gun violence compared to 2021, when there were 37 shootings as of May 4, according to Paterson Press’ data.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Shooting in Paterson NJ kills man in 4th Ward