Man shot, killed in Penn Hills

Allegheny County police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Penn Hills early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Crescent Pines Drive. Our crews saw police investigating inside a home.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

