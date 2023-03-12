Man shot, killed at Penn Hills apartment building overnight

A man is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills overnight.

According to Allegheny County police, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of Penn Towers in the 11000 block of Frankstown Road at around 3:11 a.m.

First responders found a 42-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

