Man shot and killed in Peoria on Monday morning, coroner says

A man was shot and killed in Peoria on Monday morning around 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Ellis Street, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said.

Harwood said he is currently working on notifying family of the deceased, and more details and autopsy results will be released later.

More: Peoria man charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of Antonio Hardy

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man killed in Monday morning Peoria shooting