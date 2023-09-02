Man shot and killed in Perris, authorities investigating

An investigation is being launched into what led up to a man being shot to death in Perris.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Perris Sheriff Station responded to a residence in the 300 block of West First Street around 9 p.m. Friday night regarding reports of a shooting victim.

When deputies arrived, they located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Video: 4 thieves ransack Highland Park smoke shop

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Alexis Larranaga of Perris.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released, and the Central Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator G. Gonzalez with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Barbee at 951-210-1000.

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Tipline form.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.