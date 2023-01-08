Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood

A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for reports of shots heard at around 6:45 a.m.

Emergency crews found an unresponsive man down on the street who had been shot multiple times in the face.

The victim was pronounced dead the scene.

The Mobile Crime Unit and Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police: 3 children, 2 adults found dead in apparent murder-suicide in North Carolina Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments Number of Allegheny County homicides increased in 2022 VIDEO: Number of Allegheny County homicides increased in 2022 DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts