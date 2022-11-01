Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, victim identified

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, crews responded to the scene for an 11-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7100 block of Hermitage Street around 1:50 p.m.

Our crew at the scene learned that the victim was sitting in a parked car at the time of the shooting. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Noah Wilkerson of Pittsburgh.

No information has been released about any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

