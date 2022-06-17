Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood; suspect flees on foot

Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in Knoxville.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the 200 block of McKinley Street around 7:10 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One officer told us that he counted at least 10 shell casings on the ground.

Police said the suspected shooter fled on foot through a nearby alleyway.

Pittsburgh police detectives continue to investigate.

