Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh neighborhood

A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night when Pittsburgh police responded to a call of gunshots in the area.

The unidentified man was found in the 500 block of Kohne Street in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood.

Detectives are investigating and there were no arrests as of Wednesday morning.

