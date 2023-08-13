Man shot, killed by Pleasant Hill police responding to report of gunshots being fired

Officers from Pleasant Hill Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue their investigation after Pleasant Hill Police, responding to a report of gunshots being fired, shot and killed an armed man Saturday afternoon. (Credit: Kevin Baskins/Des Moines Register

A man was shot and killed by police officers responding to a report of gunshots being fired in Pleasant Hill Saturday afternoon, according to a news release issued by the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

Pleasant Hill Police along with officers from other metro police agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Pleasant Circle, where they found an armed man firing a weapon. A Pleasant Hill officer shot the man and took him into custody. Officers on the scene provided medical assistance, but the man died after being transported to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, according to the release.

The identity of the man has not yet been disclosed.

A follow-up email said Pleasant Hill police had learned the subject killed two family dogs just before the incident with officers.

Pleasant Hill police said that there is no threat to the public at this time and that no one else was injured during the incident. The incident is being investigated by the Pleasant Hill Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The 400 block of Pleasant Circle in Pleasant Hill is blocked off Saturday evening as an investigation continues after a Pleasant Hill police officer shot and killed an armed man earlier in the day. (Credit: Kevin Baskins/Des Moines Register)

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man shot, killed by Pleasant Hill police responding to gunshots report