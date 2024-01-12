Grand Ledge Police block access to Gates Road at Saginaw Highway in rural Eaton County on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2024. The Eaton County Sheriff's Office later said deputies shot and killed a man sought by Charlotte police.

CHARLOTTE — A man sought by Charlotte police in a criminal investigation was shot and killed by police early Thursday afternoon in a rural area near Sunfield.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for a white male who was believed to be armed and dangerous and found him in the area of St. Joe Highway and Gates Road in Roxand Township about 1 p.m., according to a release issued by the department after 7 p.m. Thursday.

The man, whose name, age and hometown were not released, was shot by at least one deputy after he was seen with a gun, according to the release. Officials did not say how many deputies were involved in the shooting

Deputies provided first aid until paramedics could arrive and transport the man to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured, according to the release. The department did not say how many deputies were involved in the shooting.

A worker from the Eaton County Road Commission sets up a roadblock at St. Joe Highway and Mulliken Road, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, as Charlotte Police block access.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. The agency did not respond to requests for comment Thursday afternoon, nor did the office of Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich.

The sheriff’s department said it is not releasing additional details.

It was the second shooting by police in the Lansing area in as many days. On Wednesday evening, Lansing police shot a man wanted on outstanding warrants. He fled the scene, but was arrested Thursday with a gunshot wound and was hospitalized.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man shot, killed by police in Eaton County