Man shot and killed by police following hit-and-run in Phoenix

Phoenix police car

Phoenix police shot and killed a man following a reported hit-and-run on Monday night.

According to a police statement, officers responded to a single-vehicle hit-and-run call in the area of 7th and Lincoln streets. Upon arrival, they found an unoccupied vehicle along with spent shell casings located inside the passenger area.

Police said that a witness provided a description of the vehicle's sole occupant, as well as the direction he was last seen.

As officers searched, an additional witness told them they had seen a man walking along the railroad tracks near 18th and Harrison streets, police said.

Officers drove to the area and when they arrived, they found the man matching the suspects' description, and he was "acting erratically," according to police. Police said that the man did not follow their commands, so a "less-lethal tool was used to encourage the suspect to comply, but it was ineffective."

According to the statement, as officers continued to "negotiate," the man took out a handgun and pointed it at officers, resulting in police shooting and killing him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that detectives had responded and processed the scene, an investigation into the shooting remained ongoing.

No other injuries were reported.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police shoot, kill man after hit-and-run