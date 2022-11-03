Man shot, killed by police following high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County

A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police following a high-speed chase along Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

According to police, the incident began with a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township. Troopers tried to apprehend the suspect, but he fled in a car.

The suspect led troopers on a high-speed chase on Route 22, and tried to flip his vehicle around. A state trooper tried to get the suspect to stop in a pit maneuver, but police said the suspect would not comply.

Police said they had to engage with gunfire. The suspect did not survive.

Westmoreland County 911 confirmed that Route 22 is closed between PA Route 981 and 982.

We are conducting an investigation that will be causing significant traffic back logs on RTE 22 both directions in the New Alexandria / Blairsville Area. Please choose alternate routes. — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 3, 2022

Anyone planning to travel on that road should pick an alternate route.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11 has a crew on scene, working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

UPMC doctor charged with DUI, killing another doctor in July crash Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind Monroeville volunteer firefighter dies after complications from surgery VIDEO: The Case of the Headless Woman: Target 11 examines one of the region’s most baffling unsolved cases DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts