Man shot, killed by police inside Southern California Home Depot store

Police in Fontana shot and killed a man Monday night inside a Home Depot store, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

At around 6:20 p.m., officers with the Fontana Police Department responded to reports of a man running in the roadway on Santa Ana Avenue, near Sierra Avenue, who was trying to get hit by cars, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect ran into the nearby Home Depot where police say he armed himself with an “edged weapon” and officers opened fire.

It is unclear if the store was evacuated before police fired on the man or if employees and customers were forced to run for cover during the incident.

Video of the scene showed a heavy police presence outside of the home improvement store while authorities were investigating.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was declared dead at the scene, police said.

No injuries to any citizens or officers were reported. No further details were released.

