Man shot and killed by police in Makaha is ID'd

Feb. 1—The man shot and killed by police Jan. 25 after allegedly wielding a knife and refusing to get off of Farrington Highway was identified Wednesday.

Brandan Shae Maroney, 35, died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of his death was a homicide, according to the city Department of the Medical

Examiner.

Maroney, who was 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighed

244 pounds, had more than 25 arrests and citations in Hawaii, including four convictions for drug crimes.

He was convicted of two felony counts of methamphetamine trafficking in the second degree, one felony count of promotion of a dangerous drug and one misdemeanor count of promoting

a detrimental drug in connection with a June 2013 case.

He was sentenced to

10 years in prison.

On Jan. 25 just before

11 a.m., police responded to a report of a male pedestrian running onto Farrington Highway near Moua Street.

The two responding officers found Maroney walking in the middle of the highway with traffic passing around him. After repeated requests to get off the road, Maroney allegedly pulled out a 2- to 3-inch knife, prompting officers to unholster their firearms.

One officer tried to use her Taser to subdue him but it didn't work. Maroney allegedly got up, threw what police believe to be a knife at the officers, and ran at them.

The second officer opened fire, hitting Maroney twice in the chest. At about 11:05 a.m., Maroney was pronounced dead after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The officers have 23 and 19 years of service, respectively, and were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in shootings by officers.

Police and investigators with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney are looking into the incident. Part of the investigation focuses on whether Maroney was armed when he was shot and killed.