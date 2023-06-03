Man shot, killed by police officers after mother said he made suicidal threats, officials say

One person has died after an officer-involved shooting outside a Home Depot in Ocala on Saturday morning, Ocala Police said.

Police said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. from a mother concerned for her son’s wellbeing.

The mother claimed her son was making threats about ending his life.

According to a news release, the mother said her son was at the Home Depot on State Road 200, and she gave the police a physical description of her son and his car.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they approached the man and talked to him.

Police said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but he pulled out a handgun and fired.

Officers fired their guns in response and shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said no officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating the shooting.

