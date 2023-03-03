Man shot and killed by police in Paterson; Attorney General investigating

PATERSON – A man who barricaded himself inside his home on Mill Street was shot and killed by a Paterson police officer on Friday afternoon, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.

Members of the police department’s Emergency Response Team were able to convince the man to remove the barricade to allow officers inside, the sources said.

But after the officer entered the home, the man allegedly lunged at the police while wielding a knife, a source said. Officials have not yet revealed the name of the man who was killed, nor the names of the officer who fired the shot that killed him.

City police officials said the shooting is being investigated by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which probes all deaths at the hands of law enforcement in the state.

