Man shot and killed by police responding to incident in Town of Niagara

Nov. 20—Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday night incident in which a man was fatally shot by a police officer in the Town of Niagara.

The shooting occurred about 8:45 p.m. Saturday after Town of Niagara police responded to a home on the 4700 block of Chester Avenue for a domestic incident. While on the scene a 40-year-old man was shot and killed by officers, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. No one else was injured.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Town of Niagara Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office and the New York State Attorney Generals office.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included New York State Police, Lewiston Police, Niagara Active Hose Fire Co. and Mercy EMS.