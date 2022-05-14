Man shot and killed by police after stabbing officer in Dorchester

Police are investigating an officer-involved incident overnight in Dorchester that left one dead and two officers hospitalized, officials said.

Just after 2:30 a.m. police responded to the area of Hancock Street and Glendale Street for reports of a person screaming and upon arrival officers saw a man in his late 40s holding a knife, according to Police Chief Gregory Long.

Long said the man stabbed the officer in the upper torso and a second responding officer fired and shot at the armed man. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two officers were immediately taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said, police are currently interviewing witnesses and Hancock Street is closed between Jerome and Trull Streets.

No further details on the victim or suspects are available at the moment.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

