Man shot and killed on porch of Phoebus home, Hampton police say

A man was shot and killed outside a home Thursday night in the Phoebus area of Hampton, according to police.

Around 7:39 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Howard Street after receiving a call about shots fired in the area.

At the scene, they found a man who’d been struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was shot while on the front porch of the home.

The motive and circumstances surrounding is still under investigation. No information about a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com