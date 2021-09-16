Man shot and killed in Portsmouth with child inside vehicle

Police identified a 36-year-old man who was shot and killed Monday in Portsmouth.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in 600 block of Jefferson Street, off Portsmouth Boulevard.

Victor Green was shot inside of a gray Infiniti with his child in the vehicle. Police said Green died at the scene, and that his child did not sustain any injuries.

Officials did not release details about a possible motive or suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

