Man shot, killed in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a man was shot and killed in Prince George’s County on Friday evening.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that officers responded to the 600 block of Audrey Ln. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting.

Police found a man outside with gunshot wounds. He died there.

Detectives were still working to determine a suspect and motive in the case. PGPD asked that anyone with any information reach out online or on the P3 Tips app.

