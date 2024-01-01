Man shot, killed in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the early hours of 2024.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Brinkley Rd. at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Police investigate fatal shooting in Prince George’s County

At the scene, they found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds outside a building.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Detectives said they were working to establish suspects and a motive in this case. Police asked anyone with information regarding this case to submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

