Man shot, killed in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD) is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the early hours of Saturday.

Police responded to a home in the 13900 block of Old Indian Head Rd. at about 2:15 a.m. Inside the home, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died there.

PGCPD is working to identify any suspects or motives in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

