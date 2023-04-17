Man who shot and killed Puebloan in 2021 acquitted of murder charges

A Colorado man who shot and killed a new father in May 2021 was acquitted of murder charges Monday.

Kevin Woodard, 30, was accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Jason Carroll on May 2, 2021, following a confrontation inside of Carroll's residence in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue.

The jury debated for several hours Friday afternoon and Monday morning before finding Woodard not guilty of first-degree murder. Woodard did plead guilty to possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a class 6 felony, and admitted in court he was not allowed to own a gun when he shot Carroll.

During his trial, which lasted less than a week, Woodard testified on his own behalf that he acted in self-defense when he shot Carroll in the chest, killing him.

Woodard testified in court that Carroll had come back into the apartment that Carroll shared with his girlfriend, Monica Paradise, and their newborn child in the early morning hours of May 2, after he'd left earlier that day following a verbal fight with Paradise.

Woodard testified that Carroll grew furious after noticing his clothing and personal possessions, which had been thrown in the trash by Paradise following their fight, were missing. He said Carroll started asking repeatedly for his things while cursing.

He alleged that Carroll locked the door, saying, "No one leaves until I get my (stuff)." As Carroll turned to lock the door, Woodard testified, he noticed a knife clipped to Carroll's pocket.

Woodard testified that Carroll approached him and he tried to go around one side of the coffee table in the apartment to avoid Carroll. However, Woodard said Carroll intercepted him, and two friends of Carroll's were also standing between him and the door of the apartment.

At this point, Woodard claimed, he saw the 7-inch fold-out pocket knife in Carroll's hand. He claimed that Carroll lunged at him, attempting to stab him, leading him to shoot Carroll once in the chest at close range.

Story continues

After Carroll collapsed outside the door of the apartment, Woodard said he purposely left his phone behind for those present to call 911, before fleeing the scene. Woodard stated he intended to turn himself in to his probation officer in Denver but was arrested in Arapahoe County before he got the chance.

Woodard claimed he had not mentioned the knife in a previous interview with a Pueblo police detective because he did not want Caroll's child growing up knowing that their father had attacked someone and been shot.

"I did not want to kill that man," Woodard testified.

During his closing arguments, Kevin Lilly, an attorney representing Woodard, emphasized that no one in the apartment during the shooting was an "angel," with all involved parties in the case having criminal records.

Lilly also stated that the knife Woodard claimed Carroll attacked him with was found in the middle of the street outside the apartment. The knife, Lilly said, had a partial DNA match for an "unknown female," which he inferred may have been Paradise taking the knife and throwing it away from Carroll into the street to conceal the alleged attempted assault on Woodard.

Lilly also reminded the jury prior to their deliberations that even if they believe Woodard could have acted differently, Colorado law allows for lethal force in certain threatening situations.

"Could he have acted differently? Maybe. But in situations like that, things tend to happen real fast," Lilly said. "I'm betting for everyone involved that night, things happened real fast."

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Marzavas questioned Lilly's version of events in his closing arguments, noting it was a small apartment without much room between the door and the couch where Woodard was sitting with his girlfriend at the time of the incident.

Marzavas contended that with the time and distance involved, he did not believe Woodard would have had the time to stand, orient himself toward Carroll, cock the gun, aim and shoot before Carroll would have reached him.

"Woodard would have had a stab wound," Marzavas said.

Marzavas also questioned Woodard's logic in not telling the Pueblo detective who interviewed him that Carroll had tried to stab him, stating that with the kind of consequences Woodard faced, a reasonable person would not think first and foremost of the well-being of a child they had just met.

The claim that Paradise or another woman would have disposed of the knife in the street also didn't make sense, Marzavas argued, because if someone had the wherewithal to dispose of the knife in the two- to three-minute window before police arrived on scene, they would not have thrown it in the middle of the street, where arriving first responders would easily locate it.

Following the not-guilty verdict, Carroll's mother, Lisa Leibbrand, stated she was "shocked" and felt the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office had done a convincing job of presenting the case. "If that man is allowed back out on the street, we're all in danger," Leibbrand said.

Woodard still faces attempted murder charges in Fremont County stemming from an unrelated nonlethal shooting on May 3, 2021, the day after he shot Carroll and the same day of his arrest in Arapahoe County.

A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 30 in that case.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man acquitted in Pueblo murder case from 2021 fatal shooting