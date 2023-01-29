Man shot and killed at Quality Inn, suspects on the run, LaGrange police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a Quality Inn that resulted in the death of a man Friday night.

LaGrange police said at 11:50 p.m., officers received reports of a person who was shot at the Quality Inn on Jameson Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Alan Dale Huguley, who had been shot multiple times.

Authorities said Huguley was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, Huguley was shot by two unknown men who ran from the scene.

It is unclear if this was a random or targeted shooting.

Police said they are still working to identify the suspects.

The suspects are described as two black men, one heavy-set wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with blue and white Air Jordan tennis shoes. The second suspect has a thin build and is wearing all-black with black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

