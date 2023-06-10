Man shot and killed in Rainier Valley Friday night

A man was shot and later died from his wound in the Rainier Valley neighborhood of Seattle Friday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives investigated the scene but were unclear about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.