Man shot, killed in Raleigh. Police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of new year

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in the northern part of the city.

Officers responded to the shooting on Sunbow Falls Lane just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Antonio Lawrence, 34, died from his injuries, police said Saturday.

It was at least the third homicide in the city so far this year, after a 57-year-old man was stabbed to death and a 35-year-old man was fatally shot earlier this month.

The News & Observer has asked Raleigh police for more information about the Friday shooting, including whether a suspect or motive have been identified.

Police have asked those with information to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.