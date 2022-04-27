Man shot, killed in reported accidental shooting Tuesday evening in rural Lake Lillian

Apr. 27—LAKE LILLIAN

— A 64-year-old man died Tuesday from a reported accidental firearm discharge.

The victim's identity will be released later, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the caller said the man had been shot in the head and killed when a firearm discharged accidentally.

The incident occurred in the 10000 block of 165th Avenue Southeast northwest of Lake Lillian.

The Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

Lake Lillian Ambulance and CentraCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.