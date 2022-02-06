Man shot and killed at restaurant, Tacoma police say

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night, according to Tacoma police.

About 9:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the shooting at a restaurant in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police later learned that the unidentified shooter had fired multiple shots through a window, striking the man. The man died at the scene, according to Tacoma fire crews.

Tacoma police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

