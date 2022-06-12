Man shot and killed at Ridgecrest Apartments, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed at Ridgecrest Apartments Sunday morning.

On Jun. 12 at approximately 10:45 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at the Ridgecrest Apartment complex, which is in the 2500 block of Woodcliff Road.

When officers arrived, they found one man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

