Man shot and killed at Ridgecrest Apartments, police say

A man was shot and killed at Ridgecrest Apartments Sunday morning.

On Jun. 12 at approximately 10:45 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at the Ridgecrest Apartment complex, which is in the 2500 block of Woodcliff Road.

At 10:48 am, Officers responded to 2515 Woodcliff Road (Ridgecrest Apartments) in reference to a shooting. Officers located one male victim on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to ROH where he was pronounced deceased. No one is in custody at this time. pic.twitter.com/80b8aCZis6 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 12, 2022

When officers arrived, they found one man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

