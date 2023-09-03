Man shot, killed in robbery attempt, DeKalb County police say
DeKalb County police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead after he was shot, officials say.
Police tell Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 6700 block of Tree Mountain Parkway at 5 p.m. in reference to a person shot call.
When they arrived, they located a man believed to be in his 20s’ dead from a single gunshot wound.
Police say they believe the victim was killed due to an armed robbery, however, a suspect or person of interest has not been identified at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.
