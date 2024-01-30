The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 45-year-old man in the Medford community of Rocky Top.

The incident is being called domestic related by the sheriff's office.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office seal

The victim is identified as Eric E. Patterson, according to the sheriff's office news release.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, the Emergency 911 center received a call reporting the incident, and patrol officers were sent to the scene. An earlier notification from the sheriff's office said the location was 161 Cedar Lane. That location is a road to residences behind the 76 gasoline station and convenience store at the corner of Lake City Highway and New Clear Branch Road.

Anderson County Emergency Medical Services also responded, along with the Medford Volunteer Fire Department first responders and the Anderson County Rescue Squad. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and began their investigation. The investigators are currently working to gather all relevant information and evidence pertaining to the incident.

Sheriff Russell Barker stated, “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the affected family during this difficult time.”

The incident comes nearly a week after an apartment fire in the small city, formerly called Lake City, left one of its longtime residents dead, 68-year-old Danny Cecil Parks, and several other families without residences. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff's office are still investigating the Jan. 23 fire of an old building on South Main Street.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news. Email her at dsmith@oakridger.com and follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @ridgernewsed.

Support The Oak Ridger by subscribing. Offers available at https://subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Man shot, killed in Rocky Top