Man shot and killed in Roxbury, Boston Police say

Boston Police are urging the public to contact detectives with any information related to a shooting on Columbus Avenue in Roxbury that left one man dead late Saturday night.

Around 10:17 p.m. Saturday, Boston Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 2055 Columbus Ave., police said.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Further details were not released Sunday.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to call Boston Police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Citizens may also contact police by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Anyone in need of emotional support or who needs to talk to someone about distressing events in the community may also call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team, which provides free, private support 24 hours a day, at 617-431-0125.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

