Man shot and killed on same Citrus Heights street where March fatal shooting occurred

A man was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night in the same street and block in Citrus Heights where another man was shot and killed a few months ago.

Tuesday’s shooting was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. near the 7800 block of Sayonara Drive, just west of Sunrise Boulevard and a few blocks north of Greenback Lane. Several 911 callers reported a man had been shot, the Citrus Heights Police Department announced Wednesday in a news release.

Officers arrived and found the wounded man in the street. Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds, and officers provided immediate aid until medics arrived and took the shooting victim to a hospital.

The wounded man died early Wednesday at a hospital. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release his name after his family has been notified.

Detectives arrived at the scene and launched a homicide investigation, which included interviewing witnesses and reviewing video from security cameras in the area. Police said several people were seen fleeing the area immediately after the shooting, and they are wanted for questioning in connection to this homicide.

Crime scene investigators arrived and collected multiple pieces of evidence at the shooting scene.

On March 20, Jason Tanom Simmons, 30, was killed after he was shot in the head inside his apartment in the 7800 block of Sayonara Drive in Citrus Heights. Police identified Joshua Zell Brisbane of Roseville as the suspect in the March fatal shooting and arrested him on suspicion of homicide on July 11.

Investigators asked anyone with information about Tuesday’s fatal shooting to call the Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.