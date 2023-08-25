Man shot and killed on same Durham street as 2022 double-shooting that left one dead

A 62-year-old Durham man was shot and killed Thursday on the same street where another man was killed and a woman was shot in December.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Ashe Street in East Durham at around 5:02 p.m. Thursday. The victim, Maverick Deran Tatum, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said Friday.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating and have not identified a suspect.

Another double shooting on same street

Police responded to a double shooting on Ashe Street on Christmas morning last year just a few blocks from Thursday’s shooting.

The shooting in the 2700 block of Ashe Street on Dec. 25, 2022 left a man dead and sent a woman to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator D. Hall at 919-560-4440 ext. 29319 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

What Durham’s latest crime report says

On the day of the shooting, Police Chief Patrice Andrews gave an update to the City Council on Durham’s crime data from the first half of 2023.

As of Aug. 19, 128 people have been shot in Durham this year, 25 of those fatally.

In the second quarter of 2023, the report states there were 466 “shooting incidents” in Durham. Police define shooting incidents “as an event reported to police involving the criminal discharge of a firearm, and does not include accidental or self-inflicted shootings.”

However, not all shootings are reported to police.

While some additional gunshots are detected through the city’s ShotSpotter system, the true number of shootings in Durham is currently unknown.

Through the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system recently implemented in parts of the city, police response time is faster than the response time to top-priority 911 calls, Chief Andrews said.

In many situations, police are notified by ShotSpotter faster than a person can recognize gunshots, call 911 and have police dispatched, The News & Observer reported.

According to the latest crime report, police response times are lagging by over 30 seconds from a goal of a five-minute and 48-second response time for Priority 1 calls.

The average response time by Durham police for a top-priority 911 call is six minutes and 21 seconds.

Colleen Hammond contributed to this report.