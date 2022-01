Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday morning in Sanford.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 1:30 a.m. about shots fired near the 2000 block of Muddy Lane, said SCSO spokeswoman Kim Cannaday.

Deputies arrived and found a man dead on a roadway, Cannaday said.

SCSO is still looking for the suspect, who deputies believe knew the victim.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.