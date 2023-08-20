Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon on northside

A man was found with gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon on the northside and transported to a hospital, where he died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, IMPD responded to 2302 E. 38th St. on reports of the person shot, according to IMPD. Officers found the victim in the 3800 block of Hillside Avenue.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov, according to IMPD.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man shot, killed Saturday afternoon on northside