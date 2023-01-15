Man shot, killed Saturday night in Atlanta
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Atlanta.
Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE at about 11:32 p.m.
Officers located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his body.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
TRENDING STORIES:
UGA football player, recruiting staff member killed in car crash
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
Man dead after he was found shot inside crashed vehicle, Atlanta police say
Police say the victim was engaged in an ongoing fight with a known suspect, leading to the shooting.
Homicide Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances around the shooting.
Their investigation continues.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: