Man shot, killed Saturday night in Atlanta

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Atlanta.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE at about 11:32 p.m.

Officers located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his body.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say the victim was engaged in an ongoing fight with a known suspect, leading to the shooting.

Homicide Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

Their investigation continues.

