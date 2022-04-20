Man shot and killed in Seattle’s International District

A man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District early Wednesday.

At 12:28 a.m., officers were called to Fourth Avenue South and South Main Street for reports of a shooting.

Police arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics tried to save the man’s life, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers several people were involved in a fight before the shooting.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scene for evidence.

Homicide detectives will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

