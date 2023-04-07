Man shot, killed in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Meadowbrook area of Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 10700 block of 30th Avenue Northeast just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim and secured the scene so Seattle Fire Department crews could render aid.

Witnesses told police the victim was shot when he tried to intervene in an argument involving the shooter, who left the scene. A K-9 unit tried to track the shooter but was unable to find him.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.