Man shot, killed in SF's SoMa neighborhood, police say
San Francisco police are investigating a shooting in the South of Market neighborhood that left a man dead.
San Francisco police are investigating a shooting in the South of Market neighborhood that left a man dead.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day
Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child — daughter Honey James Huff — earlier this month
The first Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Semichargers are reportedly being installed, and it's happening at a potato chip delivery center. What Happened: Drive Tesla Canada reports the first known Tesla Semichargers are being installed at a FritoLay site in Modesto, California. The chargers will be able to charge up to 100 Tesla Semis. FritoLay, owned by PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), expects to take delivery of 15 of these trucks later this year. A permit for the addition, which references the Tesla chargers by name, does not mention how many chargers will be installed. The chargers are being added near some ChargePoint chargers that are already on site. The installation will also include one of Tesla's Megapack battery storage systems. Why It Matters: While it's still not publicly known what the Semichargers look like, they are part of a potential area of growth for the electric vehicle maker. Tesla's long-awaited all-electric semi-truck is expected to start production later this year. The semi is expected to cost $180,000 for the long-range version, and promises to save truckers thousands of dollars over the life of the vehicle in fuel and maintance costs. Trucks can get charged while being loaded at shipping bays. Tesla's cars can charge from 20% to 80% in under 20 minutes, so if the Semicharger can achieve anything like that, the truck might be ready to go before the trailer is loaded. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNTSB Report Shows Autopilot Was Most Likely Not Involved In Fatal Tesla CrashFord Teases All Electric F-150 Lightning With Cybertruck-Style Lightbar© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Thai border controls will tighten after the discovery of three local cases of the South African COVID-19 variant stemming from illegal border crossings, authorities said on Sunday, as the country grapples to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. The first local case of the South African variant, known as B.1.351, was detected on May 4 in a 32-year-old Thai man after he was visited by family who entered Thailand from Malaysia through an informal border crossing, the director-general of the disease control department said. Movement of people has been restricted in the affected district and only two other cases of the South African variant, out of 81 cases, have been detected there since the start of May, Opas Karnkawinpong said.
The sand was packed on a recent sunny day at this upscale beach town on Oregon's coast, but signs of the state's cautious approach to the pandemic were still everywhere. It was a sharp contrast to places such as Florida or Texas, where many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for weeks. After public pressure, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, last week lifted a requirement for masks outdoors and put the onus on businesses to decide if fully vaccinated patrons would be required to mask up inside.
The bill to create a Jan. 6 commission passed the House on Wednesday. It’s modeled on the 9/11 Commission, which released an exhaustive report on the attacks that became a bestseller and shaped sweeping, government-wide national security reforms.
Prince William recalled his time in Scotland, including family barbecues with Prince Philip on the grill and attending the University of St. Andrews.
(Reuters) -Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly adolescents and young adults, and predominantly male, developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said.
Charles' reaction "hasn’t gone down well with Elizabeth." 😬😬
As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.
The United States Agency for International Development will redirect its funding from El Salvador's state institutions to its civil society groups as tensions rise between the two governments over the Central American country's removal of Supreme Court justices and the Attorney General. USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in a statement Friday that the agency has “deep concerns” about the shake-up in the justice system earlier this month and more generally about transparency and accountability. Funding will be redirected from the court and Attorney General's Office, the National Civilian Police and El Salvador's Institute for Access to Public Information and given instead to local civil society groups and human rights organizations “for promoting transparency, combating corruption and monitoring human rights.”
At least 21 ultramarathon athletes died after brutal weather swept across a mountainous area of northwest China during a race, state media reported.
Walgreens has closed 17 of its stores due to rampant stealing, and CVS has called the city ‘one of the epicenters of organized retail crime’
The drowning is the third death on Lake Lanier so far in 2021.
‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says
Ohio bar is setting mass shooting at 2 am Sunday morning local time
Children’s librarian failed to steal $100,000 from New York bank, according to local police
At least 13 people were killed after a mountaintop cable car fell to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, authorities said. Officials said that two children who were taken from the scene to a hospital in Turin were the only survivors among the car's passengers. The accident occurred near the summit of a mountain overlooking the Piedmont region's Lake Maggiore. At that location, the cables for the ski lift were particularly high off the ground, another spokesman for the Alpine rescue service, Walter Milan said. The cause of the incident remains unclear. Milan said the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and was recently reopened after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. This article has been updated to reflect reports of an increased number of casaulties. More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day
‘Far-left Democrats have chosen terrorism over tolerant freedom’ Republican congressman wrote on Telegram
Best known for leading armed stand-off at Oregon wildlife refuge in 2016