Man shot and killed by sheriff's deputies after patrol cars rammed in Palmdale

Map of shooting in Palmdale

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on Sunday shot and killed a man who they say rammed into two patrol cars in Palmdale.

The shooting happened in the 6900 block of Jack Rabbit Way shortly after 6 p.m., according to L.A. County Sheriff's Department spokesman Tracy Koerner. Deputies were following up on a domestic violence call from earlier in the evening when they attempted to make contact with a man who was seated inside a vehicle, Koerner said.

"The suspect attempted to flee the location and rammed two patrol vehicles several times," he said. Then the deputies opened fire, he said.

Koerner said it was later determined that "the suspect was not involved in the early domestic violence call."

Sheriff's department officials Monday could not immediately confirm how many deputies were involved or how many shots were fired.

Aerial video of the scene captured by CBS-TV showed at least six patrol cars in a cul-de-sac.

The man, whose name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.