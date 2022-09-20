Man shot and killed, shooter kills himself in Paris, Arkansas, law officers report

A man shot and killed another man at the Sonic Drive-In Monday, and then drove away and killed himself as law officers moved in to arrest him.

About noon Monday, Paris police officers responded to 1305 East Walnut Street where they found George A. Poole, 22, an employee at the drive-in restaurant had been shot. Poole was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Arkansas State Police.

A short time later, sheriff’s deputies were called to Kalamazoo Road, about 5 miles from the restaurant, where they found Joshua D. Malagon, sitting inside a parked vehicle.

Malagon, 20, had been identified as a suspect in the shooting at Sonic, state police report.

When deputies arrived, Malagon refused commands to exit the vehicle, state police report.

Deputies heard a single gunshot from inside the vehicle, they approached and found Malagon wounded and began providing life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived on-scene. Malagon was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The bodies of Poole and Malagon were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to Paris to begin an investigation of both deaths. Upon completion of their investigation, a case file will be turned over to the Logan County prosecuting attorney for review, Arkansas State Police report.

