Man shot and killed after shooting at police in Everett

A man was fatally shot after he may have been shooting at police in Everett, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department.

at 12:53 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Department sent an alert that Everett police were in the area of the River Landing Apartments in the 3000 block of 9th Street where they were searching for an armed man who they believed had been firing at police.

The man was reported to be armed and dangerous.

While police searched for the man, Everett Community College, and Washington State University Everett were placed in lockdown. Staff and students were told to shelter in place, remain inside and close their windows and doors.

East Marine Drive was also closed in both directions from the 300 block to the 1500 block.

By 1:10 p.m., the man was in custody with a gunshot wound. Medics provided aid.

According to the Everett Herald, the man died from his wounds.

Shortly afterward, Everett Community College and Washington State University Everett lifted their lockdowns.



